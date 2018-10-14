Helmet clue 'could lead to armed robber'

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption The man entered the shop in Milton Road on Friday afternoon, in the seaside town of Weston-super-Mare

A distinctive motorcycle helmet could lead to the arrest of the culprit behind a bungled armed robbery.

The man, who had what appeared to be a black handgun, demanded cash from a shop in Weston-super-Mare on Friday.

But when the shop keeper in Milton Road refused, the man fled empty-handed on a black motorbike.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said anyone recognising the offender should not approach him but should call police immediately on 999.

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Police admitted the images of the would-be robber "weren't the best"

Acting Det Sgt Nick Riley said: "We appreciate the images we're releasing aren't the best but we're still hoping someone might know who owns a helmet like the one worn by the offender on Friday afternoon at about 15:15 BST.

"We have a basic description of him, which is white, about 6ft tall with broad shoulders.

"In addition to the helmet he wore a black puffa-style jacket which had square or diamond-shaped stitching and black leather gloves."