Image caption The tenor bell was the last to be lowered

Eight bells, weighing a total of nearly five tonnes and dating back to the 1600s, have been removed from a church tower.

Its the first time since 1903 that the bells at St Mary's Church in Almondsbury, South Gloucestershire, have been serviced.

No hydraulics or machinery were used during the operation, just chains and pulleys.

Local fundraising has topped up a Heritage Lottery Fund grant of £65,000.

Image caption The tenor bell was cast in 1601

Steeple-keeper Gerry Anniss said the removal marked a milestone in a two-and-a-half year project which has cost nearly £100,000.

"In 2005 we had all the [bell] clappers exchanged for new ones and we realised we needed more work done so set a target of 2020," he said.

"We were told bits of metal from the original casting were still in the bells and rusting away which made them liable to crack... leading to a recast which would have been a lot more expensive."

Bell-ringer Clare Jefferies said the bells, have been taken to Loughborough for refurbishment, were likely to be out of action for about three months.

"Three months isn't a long time if they are going to last for another 100 years," she added.