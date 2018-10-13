Image copyright Family photo Image caption Paddy Canavan served in the Andover-based Defence Fire and Rescue Service

Tributes have been paid to a 51-year-old motorcyclist who died in an early morning crash with a car.

Paddy Canavan from Pewsey, Wiltshire, was treated at the scene, on the A46 at Swainswick, near Bath, but died shortly afterwards.

His wife Maree said Paddy was a loving husband, father and grandad.

"Like all relationships things were tough at times but our companionship and love always pulled us through," she said.

'Proud and disciplined officer'

Mr Canavan was described as having a distinguished military and fire service career, and he had many friends in the Defence Fire and Rescue Service, in which he had served for 23 years.

Chief Fire Officer Joel Gray said Mr Canavan had worked at their Andover headquarters until recently.

"Group manager Canavan was a rightly proud and disciplined fire officer, with a huge character and even bigger heart," he said.

"Paddy had earned the respect of all his colleagues, and we were all privileged to also be his friend. He will be very sadly missed."

Police continue to appeal for witnesses to the accident which happened at 06:30 BST on the A46, a busy road linking Bath and junction 18 of the M4.