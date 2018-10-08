Image copyright PA Image caption Celia Marsh died last December after buying a flatbread from a Pret store in Bath

A second customer who is believed to have died after an allergic reaction to a Pret a Manger product has been named.

Celia Marsh, 42, from Melksham, Wiltshire, died in December after eating a "super-veg rainbow flatbread" that was supposed to be dairy-free.

Sandwich chain Pret claimed it was mis-sold a guaranteed dairy-free yoghurt that was in its ingredients, as it contained dairy protein.

But its supplier Coyo denies its yoghurt is to blame over the death.

Mrs Marsh's death comes after Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, 15, died after eating a Pret baguette.

Her name has been released by the Avon coroner, after she died at Bath's Royal United Hospital.

'True cause unknown'

Mrs Marsh's funeral took place in January but an inquest has yet to be held. A spokesman for the coroner said it was still waiting for the results of pathology tests.

Pret said the yoghurt in the product was supplied by Coyo - a coconut milk brand which is stocked in shops and supermarkets across the UK.

But Coyo has denied its product is to blame and said the "true cause" of Mrs Marsh's death has not been established.

The chain said it withdrew all affected products as soon as it was made aware of the incident by Bath and North East Somerset Council.

A council spokesman said subsequent testing by Pret and two independent authorities found the Coyo dairy-free yoghurt contained traces of dairy protein.

"This is believed to have resulted in the tragic death of a customer from an allergic reaction in December 2017," he said.

Pret then ended its relationship with Coyo and is in the process of taking legal action, he added.