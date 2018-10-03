Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption In July, Kerr Somers was jailed for life to serve a minimum of 18 years

A murderer who fatally stabbed a man in the back with a martial arts weapon has had his sentence increased.

Nathan Jones died following the samurai sword attack in Bristol in January.

Kerr Somers, 29, of Bloomfield Road, Brislington, was convicted of murder at Bristol Crown Court and he was jailed for a minimum of 18 years. in July.

The Attorney General referred the case to the Court of Appeal on the grounds the sentence was unduly lenient and the minimum term was increased to 21 years.

Geoffrey Cox said: "Somers' brutal attack on Nathan Jones was just the latest in a series of violent offences.

"The Court of Appeal's decision today ensures greater public protection from this dangerous individual."

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption The judge had ordered the knife to be destroyed

Somers and Mr Jones, 39, had been out drinking in Bristol together when they got into a fight.

After leaving the New Found Out pub in Totterdown, Somers returned home, armed himself with the samurai sword, and laid in a hedge that he knew Jones would pass.

Somers stabbed Jones in Leinster Avenue, Knowle West, on 12 January with such force that the sword penetrated all the way through his body.

In court Somers claimed that he had acted in self-defence.

Det Insp Jim Taylor said: "Nathan's family have been through a living nightmare and I hope today's decision will be of some comfort to them as they continue to come to terms with their tragic loss."