Yate fatal crash: Family pay tribute to Matthew Krekelaar
- 3 October 2018
The family of a man who died after crashing his car into a house said "he will leave a gap in our lives that no one else will ever deserve to fill".
Matthew Krekelaar, 28, from Yate, near Bristol, crashed into the house in the town's Shire Way on Monday and died at the scene.
His family said Mr Krekelaar's daughters Ava and Aurora "will miss him terribly", and he will be "forever in our hearts".
Police are investigating the crash.