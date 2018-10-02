Image copyright PA Image caption Eleanor Wilson faces four counts of sexual activity with a child under 18 while in a position of trust

A man who claims he had sex with his school teacher in an aeroplane toilet when he was 16 denied it was "fantasy".

Eleanor Wilson, 29, denies four counts of sexual activity with a child under 18 while in a position of trust.

Her former student, now 19, told Bristol Crown Court a "bond developed" between them on a school trip in 2015.

After drinking alcohol together on the flight home, she beckoned him into the toilet where they had sex, jurors heard.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said Miss Wilson, of Dursley in Gloucestershire, later told him she was pregnant and decided to have an abortion.

'Fantasised and boasted'

After the trip he said they exchanged telephone numbers and met several more times, but did not have sex again.

Miss Wilson's defence barrister, Anna Midgley, suggested his claims were all part of a "fantasy" about the teacher, saying he had also told friends he and Miss Wilson had sex in a car.

Miss Midgley said he had "fantasised and boasted" to his friends and "that's when rumours started".

"At that point you were tied in to saying you had sex on a plane because that is what you told people," she added.

The man replied: "Incorrect."

The case continues.