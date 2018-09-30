Image caption The two quarter-jacks, created in 1728 by James Paty, were installed on either side of the clock on Christ Church in Broad Street in 1912

An appeal to raise £125,000 to replace "dingly bells" on a church in Bristol has been launched.

The two quarter-jack carved figures that strike the bells every quarter hour, were installed on either side of the Christ Church clock in 1912.

In 2013 the figures were taken down for repainting and found to be so badly split they were not put back.

Kay Clarke, who runs a dry cleaners nearby, said people still come looking for the "men with the dingly bells".

Carved out of English oak in 1728 by James Paty, the quarter-jacks were installed above the entrance of the church more than a century ago but have not been heard for five years.

"It was a huge tourist attraction and the trouble is it's still a tourist attraction. People will come and stand opposite and have this false idea that two little men are going to come out and ring the bells," Ms Clarke said.

"It's a bit of a sad standing joke in our shop."

Image caption Tourists still arrive hoping to see the wooden figures hit the bell

Church warden Roger Metcalfe said the carved wooden figures, designed to look like Roman soldiers, would have to be replaced.

"The carving itself is about £55,000 and the rest [of the cost] is getting them there and trialling them," he said.

"But they're so well loved in Bristol, I'm sure the Bristol people will help us raise the money."