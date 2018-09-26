Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The hostel will have 30 emergency beds and a female-only dormitory

Plans to open an emergency hostel for rough sleepers in a suburb of Bristol have been approved despite more than 100 objections.

Residents said the old St Anne's council offices in Brislington were the wrong place for homeless people who might be alcohol and drug addicts.

Charity St Mungo's said all residents would be properly assessed.

The council said it wanted to have a "meaningful impact" on reducing rough sleeping in the city by March 2019.

The St Anne's hostel will have 30 emergency beds, including a female-only dormitory, available from October to March, with plans to open again the following winter.

'Cold streets'

Residents expressed concerns about the scheme being rushed through, leaving them frustrated with what they see as a "lack of information and engagement" from the council.

The council said it wanted to take advantage of a £600,000 grant from the Ministry of Housing Communities and Local Government this winter.

Mayor Marvin Rees said: "We are going to have a 24-7 place for people to go that's off the cold streets of Bristol this winter and that should be celebrated."

Bristol City Council has said that the city faces an increasing number of people sleeping rough, in addition to increasing pressure on demand for housing and supported accommodation.

Homelessness in Bristol was said to have reached crisis point after the temporary closure of two emergency support centres.

According to Government statistics released earlier this year, Bristol has recorded the sixth highest number of rough sleepers across local authorities in England.