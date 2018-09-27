Image caption Dad's Cabs staff are concerned more than 25 jobs could be lost if the property is sold

A taxi firm has accused Bristol council of breaching its own policy on selling council homes.

Dad's Cabs in St Pauls says the building it has operated from for 23 years was put up for sale without its consent.

The current elected mayor Marvin Rees halted the sale of council homes on taking office in 2016.

The authority has now withdrawn the property from sale to give Dad's Cabs the chance to buy it.

There were widespread protests in 2016, the last time the authority put homes up for auction.

Donald Oakley, from the taxi firm, said it had not been consulted.

"We've got about 20 drivers who operate from this base so it affects people's jobs," he said.

'Stigma'

He said the council told him he had until January to strike a deal.

"This firm was set up at a time when there was a lot of stigma about this area and not many cabs would come here," he said.

The premises on Grosvenor Road, and another next door, were described as "terraced housing", which would have contravened the current administration's policy on selling homes.

Image caption In 2016 community groups argued the homes should be refurbished for social tenants rather than being sold to private bidders

During the last attempted sell-off nearly 5,000 people signed a petition in protest.

The then mayor George Ferguson said the sale would raise more than £2m which could be reinvested in building additional council homes.

At the time it was claimed it would cost too much to refurbish the homes but community groups argued the sale would lead to "gentrification" of the area.

Bristol City Council said: "We understand the need to strike the right balance in how we use our assets and whether we keep them.

"In this case we have agreed to give an opportunity to the sitting tenant of 138 Grosvenor Road to purchase the freehold of the property."