Image caption Avon and Somerset Police would have dismissed the special constable had he not left the force in February.

A special constable who was sentenced for harassment and threatening behaviour has had allegations of gross misconduct proven against him.

Special Constable Anthony Worster sent a woman messages, emails and flowers between November and December 2017.

In May, the Avon and Somerset officer was sentenced to eight months in prison suspended for two years.

The misconduct hearing found he would have been dismissed without notice had he not resigned in February.

'Deplorable'

Worster had sent messages, emails and flowers despite being told not to do so and had threatened her during an incident in Bristol, police said.

He was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court for harassment, threatening behaviour and a computer misuse offence when he looked up her address and was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work, police said.

Supt Richard Corrigan, head of the force's Professional Standards Department, said his behaviour "deplorable".

"Anthony Worster's actions are in no way representative of the hard working and dedicated men and women who give up their time to help their communities."

Worster has been placed on the National College of Policing's Barred List, preventing him from working within policing and some law enforcement bodies.