Image copyright Getty Images Image caption South Gloucestershire Council was told to apologise to the elderly couple and pay them compensation

An elderly couple were caused "stress and worry" by a council that accused them of giving away money to reduce care costs, an ombudsman has ruled.

The couple gave their daughter money towards a house, which South Gloucestershire Council decided was a deliberate attempt to avoid care fees.

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) has told the council to review the decision.

The authority said it would follow the ombudsman's recommendations.

The council was also told to apologise and pay £250 compensation.

An investigation by the LGSCO found the authority did not take all the relevant facts into consideration before making its decision.

The couple had given similar gifts to three other children in the 1980s and 1990s, which the council had not taken into account.

The council's decision meant the couple were asked to pay the full cost of care for the husband, who has Parkinson's disease and dementia, which the couple said they could not afford.

The ombudsman found the council did not fully explore the reasons why the money was transferred, and did not give the couple the reasons for its decision.

'Emotional trauma'

Ombudsman Michael King said the council did not carry out a financial assessment in line with the Care Act.

"The guidance says people should be treated with dignity and are free to spend their income as they see fit - including, in this case, making a similar gift to one daughter as they have done previously for their other adult children," he said

"The council's actions have caused this family additional stress and worry, at a time when the wife was already faced with the emotional trauma of placing her husband into a nursing home."