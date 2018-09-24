Image copyright Google Image caption Some cars experienced problems after fuelling at Tesco's Eastville station in Bristol

Several vehicles could have been filled with the wrong type of fuel after a mix-up at a Tesco petrol station.

In a video posted on Facebook one motorist, Safoor Malik, warned drivers away from Eastville station in Bristol.

He said: "They have mixed diesel with petrol in the pumps. Four cars are broken down, God knows how many more."

Tesco said it had temporarily closed the station for an investigation and confirmed a "small number of customers experienced problems after fuelling".

A spokesman added: "We are in contact with those customers who have reported problems with their vehicles."

Avon and Somerset Police said it had received no reports of a disturbance at the station, but said it was called at 05:40 BST to reports of a car broken down on the M32 nearby.