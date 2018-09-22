Image copyright Michael Savage Image caption DJ Michael Savage will play Toto's biggest hit "back to back" on vinyl for "five hours straight" in Bristol

A music venue in Bristol is going to play Africa by Toto on loop all night to raise funds for an African charity.

DJ Michael Savage will play the US rock band's biggest hit on vinyl for "five hours straight" at The Exchange in Bristol on 30 November.

Mr Savage said people can be sponsored for how long they last or can donate "to not go to the event at all".

He added: "What started out as a really stupid idea from a stupid drunken night out has become a stupid reality."

Released in 1982, Africa is Toto's biggest hit and still receives millions of streams.

"It's the go-to track to fill the dance floor," said Mr Savage, who owns Prime Cuts Record Store in Bristol.

'Ultimate guilty pleasure'

"I drunkenly suggested I'd run a night playing just that track two years ago. I kept talking about it and now I've got to do it."

As well as the catchy song being played non-stop in the venue's main room between 23:00 and 04:00, the adjoining bar will be playing cover versions and remixes of the classic track.

"I love the track, it's unusual - the ultimate guilty pleasure - but I'm not sure whether I'll fall asleep or not," Mr Savage said.

"I feel quite sorry for the bar staff, they're going to be really stuck in the middle."

The musical marathon is raising funds for Temwa, a Bristol-based charity which supports people in remote rural areas of northern Malawi.

Mr Savage said the charity had already received its first donation from someone keen to avoid the event altogether.

"I'm pushing for longer. I've asked the venue for 12 hours," he said.

"I'd like to set a new world record. I don't think there is one for this as far as I can tell but that's the plan."

Who are Toto?

The band was formed in 1976 in Los Angeles and has sold 35 million albums.

Toto enjoyed great commercial success in the late 1970s and 1980s, and became known for their musical style combining elements of pop, rock, soul, funk, blues, and jazz.

They broke up in 2008 but reformed in 2010 and went on a short European tour to benefit their bass player Mike Porcaro who had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

In March 2015, Toto keyboardist Steve Porcaro said in a statement that his brother had died peacefully in his sleep at home.

As well Africa, they are also known for their hits Hold the Line and Rosana.