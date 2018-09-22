Image copyright wethecurious Image caption College Green in Bristol before gamers built a lava-spewing volcano

A museum is encouraging people to digitally rebuild Bristol by offering free Minecraft maps of the city.

We The Curious created the maps for its Minecraft workshops as part of its Festival of What If over the summer.

Life science officer Tom Rodgers said: "There was a rollercoaster, a giant rainbow and someone turned College Green into a volcano."

Minecraft is a video game, but there is no winning or losing. Gamers create digital worlds.

"There was no Metrobus or Arena - maybe that's not what 12-year-olds are concerned about," Mr Rodgers said.

The museum's maps cover the city centre around the Harbourside and can be downloaded from the museum's Twitter page.

Mr Rodgers said: "We've never done a digital event like this before, but really we just want to inspire people to have a go themselves and give them new ideas."

Image copyright wethecurious Image caption Millennium Square in Bristol reimagined in Minecraft