A dead fish, an inflatable kangaroo and a pile of fly-tipped rubbish are among the competition entries for a new set of postcards of Bristol.

The hunt for a "proper" city postcard was launched by the People's Republic of Stokes Croft in August last year.

Despite a ban on "clichés" such as the suspension bridge and balloon fiesta, it has received more than 100 entries.

Organiser Colin Moody said: "We were concerned we'd get a load of nonsense but people really care about Bristol."

Bristol regularly tops lists for the best place to live in Britain.

But every city has an alternative view and in order to debunk some of the city's "old set of clichés", the People's Republic of Stokes Croft (PRSC) community group put out an appeal for some "real" postcard ideas.

Mr Moody said many of the images submitted were "rough at the edges".

"They show the failings in the city, like piles of rubbish, but they're framed in a way that acknowledges they're part of the city," he added.

He said that so far they had not "had any images that are unusable" or "really, really vulgar".

"The dried out fish on the pavement is funny and witty while the kangaroo strapped to a trolley and the garage graffiti shows the Bristol spirit," he said.

"We're seeing the city through their eyes and we're going to market the city back to itself."

The postcards will be judged by a panel, which includes writer Will Self, and the 16 winning entries will be printed and sold as part of a postcard series

The deadline for entries is midnight on 31 October.