A university cleaner has been on holiday to Jamaica after students donated £1,500 so he could visit family for the first time in a decade.

About 230 University of Bristol students crowdfunded the week's trip for Herman Gordon and his wife Denise.

Mr Gordon said: "God bless you all. Everybody will see this and think that I'm a trillionaire."

A video of the cleaner breaking down in tears when he was told about the trip in June went viral.

Mr Gordon, who has worked at Bristol University as part of the cleaning staff for 12 years, and his wife stayed at the Montego Bay resort.

Mrs Gordon thanked students "for this gift that they have given to me and Herman".

The initial post called Mr Gordon "the jolliest man I have ever met" and said "if you wanna reason to smile, go talk to him for a min or two".

A day later, Hadi Al-Zubaidi, a 20-year-old medicine student at Bristol, anonymously posted that he was starting a crowdfunding page for him.

The target was reached in a week.

