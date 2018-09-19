Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Charity Feed The Homeless fears the closure of shelters will leave people on the street "at grave risk of danger"

Homelessness in Bristol has reached crisis point after the temporary closure of two emergency support centres, a charity has warned.

Feed The Homeless has written an open letter to mayor Marvin Rees about the "current emergency situation".

Naseem Talukdar, from the charity, said the number of people they have fed has almost trebled in the past fortnight.

Bristol City Council said it was "working to meet the increasing need."

Mr Talukdar said the temporary closure of "significant safe house" the Julian Centre for refurbishment and the canteen, the Wild Goose Cafe, through a staff shortage, has left the city's rough sleepers "at grave risk of danger".

He said they could be exposed to abuse and at potential risk of developing addiction to drugs like Spice unless the council takes immediate action.

"It's this spike in vulnerable citizens that has prompted me to reach out," Mr Talukdar said.

"Last weekend, we fed over 197 on Friday and Sunday 180 homeless and rough sleepers in the city centre alone.

"This is more than double (almost three times) the number we have been feeding in previous months and is only increasing."

Paul Smith, cabinet member for housing at the council, said they were working with the centres to get them re-opened as soon as possible.

He said: "We understand that this is not ideal for the vulnerable people who rely on these services and hope that they will be able to access these again soon.

"We've also been working hard to bring more empty properties back into use to support rough sleepers."

The council is planning to turn one of its old offices in Brislington into temporary 24-hour emergency accommodation but it will be for just 30 rough sleepers for the next two winters only.

It has been recommended for approval and may open in October.