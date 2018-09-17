Cat in Bristol brings home bag of suspected class A drugs
- 17 September 2018
A cat's owner got a shock when it brought home a bag containing what is thought to be a large stash of drugs.
Avon and Somerset Police said the bag was found in the cat's bed at its home in St Pauls in Bristol, with the animal "curled up next to it". It said the owner contacted officers immediately.
"Forget police dogs, we should start training up cats", the force tweeted.
A spokesman added that the contents of the bag have yet to be analysed, but it is suspected to be class A drugs.