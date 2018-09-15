Image copyright Sammer Tang Image caption The screens at the airport broke early on Friday morning

Passengers at Bristol Airport are facing a second day of disruption after display screens failed on Friday.

Airport staff have been using whiteboards and flipcharts to provide flight information.

A message on the airport's website said flights were not affected but added passengers "should allow extra time for check-in and boarding".

It said extra announcements were being made detailing check-in and boarding gate information.

Image caption The IT problem also appears to be affecting the airport's website

An airport spokesman admitted the problem had taken "a bit longer to fix than desirable" but hoped it would be sorted by the end of Saturday.

He said the affected system had been isolated but added no arrivals or departures had been affected.

People have been posting pictures on social media showing the problems, with one user, Juxtaposed, saying the issue is "beyond embarrassing now".

But another praised the "positive and helpful staff"

Twitter user Tom Scriven said staff were "coping well" with the screen outage.

"Providing people pay attention and listen for their flight it's very easy, no excuses. Tannoys were clear and often," he tweeted