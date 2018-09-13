Image copyright Bristol City Council Image caption The plans include a 500-seater stadium and three full-size pitches

Bristol City Football Club's plans to build a new training ground have been given the go ahead.

North Somerset Council planners passed approval for the club's plan for its base in Failand, north Somerset including a 500-seat floodlit stadium.

Club bosses said the development is "key to Bristol City's future".

Following talks, a next door golf club withdrew objections based on concerns players would be at risk from stray golf balls.

The plans include three full-size pitches, seven-a-side and goalkeeping pitches, a groundsman's compound, 142 parking spaces and a coach drop-off site.

Also a new pavilion building will house a medical centre, gym, sports science facility, changing rooms and a kitchen and dining area.

Bristol City's chief executive Mark Ashton has said the development of Failand was "key to Bristol City's future" and critical for getting the best out of players and developing "home-grown talent".

"This site has been the training ground for the football club for over 10 years," he said.

"This will bring our facilities into the 21st century and provide the football club's academy and first team with an elite performance environment.

"We've been working on the training ground project for the past two years and, next to the redevelopment of Ashton Gate Stadium, it's the next phase of the club's development and will transform the training environment for players and staff throughout the club."

The 14-acre site is surrounded by other sports clubs, including Bristol Cricket Club, Firebrand Hockey Club, Bristol Grammar School playing fields - and Long Ashton Golf Club.