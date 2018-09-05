Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Judah Adunbi was hit in the face by a Taser fired by PC Claire Boddie

A police officer who Tasered a race relations adviser has been cleared of misconduct.

Acting Sgt Claire Boddie had been accused of using "unreasonable" force when she fired a Taser at Judah Adunbi, in January 2017.

The officer told an Avon and Somerset Police misconduct hearing the force she used against Mr Adunbi was lawful, claiming that he posed a threat.

PC Boddie was cleared of all misconduct charges brought by the force.

In May, PC Boddie was found not guilty of assault by beating following a trial in Salisbury.

Mr Adunbi's lawyer said his client will now pursue a civil case.