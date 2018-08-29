Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption John-Paul Knowlson and Stuart O'Neill are alleged to have forced a door at HMP Leyhill

Police are hunting two convicted rapists who are on the run from an open prison.

John-Paul Knowlson, 30, and Stuart O'Neill, 29, absconded from HMP Leyhill in South Gloucestershire at about 02:00 BST on Wednesday after forcing a door.

Avon and Somerset Police has advised the public not to approach either of the men.

Both prisoners are serving indeterminate sentences and one has links to the Manchester area.

A force spokesman said: "If anyone sees O'Neill or Knowlson or knows of their whereabouts, we'd ask you not to approach them but to call us immediately on 999."

Knowlson, who is from Bristol, was transferred to HMP Leyhill in September last year.

He was convicted of rape at Bristol Crown Court in 2011.

Police said he is white, 5ft 5in and of medium build, with brown eyes, and speaks with a West Country accent.

He has a cross tattoo on his right arm and was last seen wearing a red tracksuit top.

O'Neill, who is from Lancashire, has strong links to Manchester.

He was convicted of rape, burglary and theft offences at Manchester Crown Court in 2009 and was transferred to HMP Leyhill in October last year.

Police said he is white, 6ft 1in and of medium build, with blue eyes and has a beard.

He speaks with a Mancunian accent and has the tattoo "O'Neill" on his neck.