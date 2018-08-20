Image copyright Google Image caption Tom Cox has asked anyone who may have found his notebook, which was taken while he was in the Red Lion pub, to contact him

A Sunday Times bestselling author has had the notes for his next book stolen from a pub.

Tom Cox, whose titles include The Good, The Bad and The Furry, said the black Moleskine notebook had been in a bag along with his car keys and wallet.

Speaking on Twitter he said "a year's worth of thoughts" were "all undoubtedly totally unrecoverable".

But the author, who has been in a similar situation before, said it "could have been a lot worse"

He said he had previously lost 23,000 words of his book 21st Century Yokel, "and I recovered from that so I'm sure I'll find a lot of the words somewhere in my head and it will all work out OK."

Mr Cox, who was born in Nottinghamshire, said after losing his car keys on Saturday night he then had to get a train back to Devon after he was told a breakdown service could not get to his car until Monday.

After getting back and a "very expensive taxi" to and from his home he returned to Bristol to collect his car, "all after 45 minutes' sleep".

"I guess the only way you can look at stuff like this is that, as upset as I feel right now, it could have been a lot worse," he said.

"I'm not physically hurt and I'm glad to have had kind friends with me who helped me out."