Image caption The event at Washingpool Farm was billed as a digital arts and electronic dance music festival

A company behind a festival that was called off after sheep poo was found on site has gone into administration.

Another World Festival was postponed earlier this month after faeces was found at the farm venue near Bristol.

Traders and ticket holders who have spoken to the BBC claimed they have been left out of pocket after the event did not take place.

Organiser Lee Barnard said he "strongly refuted" allegations the festival was "never going to happen".

A statement by Leonard Curtis Business Rescue & Recovery confirms the "Bristol-based festival and events company" Boyaka Ltd has been placed into administration.

Mr Barnard said he was "devastated" the event did not take place and so many people had been affected, but safety "remained our number one priority".

He added: "Supporting Leonard Curtis, we are doing everything we can for stakeholders and creditors to ensure a positive outcome."

One trader, who did not want to be named, said he had paid £2,800 for an "exclusive pitch" and bought £11,000 of stock ahead of the event.

However, he claimed an alleged lack of "stages, fencing, toilets or tents" in place in the run-up to the event had convinced him it "was never going to happen".

Image copyright Another World Festival Image caption Both Mr Barnard's Facebook page and the festival's website appear to have been deleted

Graphic designer Jack Shepherd alleges he is owed £700 after helping out Mr Barnard with last-minute promotional material.

He said he offered his help in the belief the event was going to happen, and Mr Barnard would not have gone to the trouble if that was not to be the case.

"Lee had asked for extra work to be done but I told him I needed some payment, he assured me I'd get paid out of the advance ticket sales," Mr Shepherd said.

Some ticket holders have managed to get their money back via credit card chargeback but others are yet to receive any refund.

Those yet to be refunded include Samantha Morris, who paid more than £900 for glamping and parking with money left to her by her grandfather.

Mr Barnard also "categorically rejected" allegations on social media the event was "fake" and "artists were not booked".