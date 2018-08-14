Cricketer Ben Stokes found not guilty of affray
- 14 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
England cricketer Ben Stokes has been found not guilty of affray after a fight near a Bristol nightclub.
The Durham all-rounder, 27, denied the charge following the fracas between a group of men last September.
Ryan Ali, 28 - who was knocked unconscious in the brawl - was also found not guilty of the same charge.
The fight happened several hours after England had played a one-day international against the West Indies at the County Ground in the city.
Mr Stokes and Mr Ali shook hands on leaving the dock.