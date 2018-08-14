Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Ben Stokes' defence barrister told the jury he had acted "to defend himself or in defence of another"

England cricketer Ben Stokes has been found not guilty of affray after a fight near a Bristol nightclub.

The Durham all-rounder, 27, denied the charge following the fracas between a group of men last September.

Ryan Ali, 28 - who was knocked unconscious in the brawl - was also found not guilty of the same charge.

The fight happened several hours after England had played a one-day international against the West Indies at the County Ground in the city.

Mr Stokes and Mr Ali shook hands on leaving the dock.