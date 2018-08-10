Image copyright Reuters Image caption Ben Stokes has pleaded not guilty to affray and is on trial at Bristol Crown Court

England cricketer Ben Stokes has admitted throwing several punches at a man outside a nightclub in Bristol, a jury has heard.

The Durham all-rounder, who denies affray, has taken to the stand for a second day at Bristol Crown Court.

Mr Stokes, 28, said: "It's clear in my statements that I admit to throwing multiple punches."

He added he felt "constantly under threat" by two men who he claims made homophobic slurs to another two men.

Ryan Ali, 28, has also denied a charge of affray while Ryan Hale, 27, was acquitted of the same charge on Thursday.

Mr Stokes was being cross-examined by Mr Ali's defence counsel who questioned whether he had misheard what was being said.

He maintained that Mr Ali and Mr Hale made homophobic comments outside the Mbargo nightclub in the Clifton triangle area of Bristol during the early hours of 25 September last year.

Mr Stokes told the jury he was not "threatening or aggressive" towards the men.

"I'd say I was verbally saying 'I don't think you should be saying that to these two guys because they're gay'," he said.

When questioned by the prosecution, he denied knocking out Mr Ali or being very drunk.

The trial continues.