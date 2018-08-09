Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage from the arresting officer's bodycam has been shown to the jury at Mr Stokes' trial.

England cricketer Ben Stokes "could have killed" a man in a brawl outside a nightclub, a court has heard.

The Durham all-rounder is one of three men accused of fighting in Bristol on 25 September.

Bristol Crown Court previously heard Ryan Ali, 28, and Ryan Hale, 27, were knocked unconscious by 27-year-old Mr Stokes, who denies affray.

Mr Ali and Mr Hale have also pleaded not guilty to affray and are on trial alongside the cricketer.

On the fourth day of the trial, the jury heard former soldier Mr Hale tell police in a formal interview that he believed Mr Stokes could have killed him.

He added: "I'm a dad. He could have killed me. I don't know why he didn't stop."