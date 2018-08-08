Image copyright PA Image caption Ben Stokes denies affray and is on trial at Bristol Crown Court

Jurors have been shown CCTV footage of England cricketer Ben Stokes involved in an alleged "melee" outside a nightclub with two other men.

The Durham all-rounder is one of three men accused of fighting in Bristol on 25 September.

Bristol Crown Court previously heard Ryan Ali, 28, and Ryan Hale, 27, were knocked unconscious by 27-year-old Mr Stokes, who denies affray.

Mr Ali and Mr Hale also deny affray and are on trial alongside the cricketer.

The CCTV footage shows Mr Hales behind Mr Stokes and the cricketer approaching a retreating Mr Ali, jurors were told.

Mr Hale collapsed to the floor outside a shop window before picking himself up after 20 seconds, disappearing from view and then returning.

Det Con Daniel Adams, the officer in the case, told the court Mr Hale "returns with what appears to be a metal pole with a t-bar on it".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ryan Ali (left) and Ryan Hale have both pleaded not guilty to affray

The officer told the jury it was "very difficult to tell" from the footage what Mr Hale was doing with the pole, but he "made his way back towards the melee carrying the bar".

Nicholas Corsellis, prosecuting, asked if he saw Mr Hale "put that implement down before he gets to the group?" Det Con Adams replied: "No."

Mr Stokes, of Castle Eden, Durham, was arrested in the early hours along with Mr Ali, of Bristol, and Mr Hale, of Westbury-on-Trym, Bristol.

The fight took place several hours after England had played a one-day international against West Indies at the city's County Ground.

The trial continues.