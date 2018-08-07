Image copyright Christian Lockyer Image caption Smoke from the fire can be seen over large parts of Bristol

Residents have been warned to keep their windows shut after a large fire broke out at a scrapyard near Bristol.

Avon Fire and Rescue said the fire was affecting a workshop, scrap vehicles and cylinders at the yard in Dundry.

About 60 firefighters from 10 crews are at the scene with two turntable ladders. They warned nearby tyres and cylinders in the yard could be affected.

A large plume of smoke from the blaze can be seen across much of the city.

Image caption Several crews have been battling to bring the blaze under control

Image copyright T Davies-Barnard Image caption The blaze started in a waste oil tanker at the scrapyard