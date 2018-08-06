Image copyright PA Image caption Ben Stokes is one of three men charged with affray

England cricketer Ben Stokes "lost control" during a fight outside a nightclub, a court has heard.

The Durham all-rounder, who will miss the second Test against India at Lord's, denies affray after the alleged fracas in Bristol on 25 September 2017.

Two other men - Ryan Ali, 28, and Ryan Hale, 27 - have also denied charges of affray and are on trial at Bristol Crown Court alongside Mr Stokes.

The fight was "a sustained episode of significant violence", jurors heard.

Nicholas Corsellis, prosecuting, told the court Mr Stokes had "started to attack" Mr Ali and Mr Hale "with revenge, retaliation or punishment in mind".

He said: "He knocked Mr Hale unconscious and then - after time to pause for thought, to calm - he did exactly the same to Mr Ali."

Mr Corsellis described Mr Stokes's actions as "well beyond acting in self defence or defence of another".

Broken eye socket

An altercation took place in the Clifton Triangle area of the city just after 02:00 BST after 2am after the three defendants had left a nightclub, the prosecutor said.

The court heard Mr Ali had sustained "significant injuries", including a broken eye socket, after he was attacked.

Mr Corsellis told the jury a bottle was used at the beginning by Mr Ali, and a broken street sign brought into the fray towards the end by Mr Hale.

The defendants had been drinking in Mbargo nightclub, with the alleged incident taking place after it closed at 02:00, jurors heard.

Mr Stokes and his teammate Alex Hales left the nightclub at 00:46 but both returned at 02:08.

Bouncer Andrew Cunningham explained to the pair the club was closed and they would not be allowed in.

However, an "obviously upset" Mr Stokes became "aggressive" and insulted Mr Cunningham about his appearance, jurors heard.

Mr Cunningham said Mr Stokes's attention then turned to two "openly gay" men outside the venue.

He said the cricketer had mimicked their voices and mannerisms in what he described as "a derogatory way".

Mr Stokes, of Castle Eden, Durham, was arrested in the early hours along with Mr Ali, of Bristol, and Mr Hale, of Westbury-on-Trym, Bristol.

The alleged fracas took place several hours after England had played a one-day international against the West Indies at the city's County Ground.

The trial continues.