Image copyright Google Image caption One Facebook user called the advert "the most sexist post I've seen today"

A job advert requesting boys to apply first for a role at a Slug and Lettuce pub has led to a company apology.

The ad, posted on Facebook by staff member Angela Borsi, read: "Chef job! In Slug and Lettuce Bristol Harbourside - boys first, if possible."

Several users criticised the "sexist" advert on social media, as first reported by Bristol Live.

A spokesperson for the Slug and Lettuce chain said the advert "does not reflect company policy".

Gender discrimination is illegal under UK law.

Ms Borsi told Bristol Live the advert had been misunderstood.

"I have two girls in the kitchen already, one is me and the other is pregnant and we need a man for the heavy lifting," she said.

"When we do an oil change, it is 20 litre containers and they are heavy, that's the reason I put 'boys first'."

A spokesperson for the Slug and Lettuce chain said: "Whilst this individual is a team member she does not handle our recruitment.

"The post was done proactively on a personal feed in her own time and certainly does not reflect company policy.

"We would like to apologise for any offence caused and reassure all applicants that our management team handles all recruitment to ensure the correct procedures are adhered to and it will be no different with this vacancy."