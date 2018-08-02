Image copyright Google Image caption The event at Washingpool Farm was billed as a digital arts and electronic dance music festival

Festival-goers are demanding refunds after an event was cancelled days before it was due to take place because of sheep poo on the site.

People paid up to £200 for the Another World Festival which was due to begin on Friday at a farm near Bristol.

Organisers postponed it on Tuesday over health concerns after sheep faeces were found 'in every field' on the site.

In an email sent to ticket holders the organisers said the event would be held next year instead.

The event area "was not fit for purpose", the email said, due to "the distressing presence of sheep faeces on each and every field planned for use for Another World Festival, and that in fact there are livestock still present".

Organiser Lee Boyaka claimed in a post on Facebook that his family's safety was at risk and promised details on how to obtain refunds later.

Hundreds of people, who paid up to £200 for a ticket, have taken to social media to complain, with some saying they have not been offered refunds but instead been told the event will be rescheduled.

One ticket buyer, Hannah Potts from Congleton, Cheshire, who spent £68 in total, said she was "incredibly angry".

"I assumed we'd be entitled to a refund and now we've been told we're not," she said.

"A refund should have been offered the moment they realised the event wasn't happening. It's the right thing to do - customers shouldn't have to fight for their money back."

A Facebook group, set up by would-be festival-goers, has already attracted hundreds of members.

Image copyright Facebook

Trading Standards confirmed it had not received any complaints relating to refunds.

Another ticket buyer, Philippa Smith, who spent £95, said the event had been "handled badly and unprofessionally" and her plans for the weekend had been ruined.

The inaugural Another World Festival was billed as a digital arts and electronic dance music event with more than 200 artists playing on 10 stages and a capacity of 10,000 people.

The BBC has approached the organisers for a response.