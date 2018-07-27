Image copyright NSW Police Image caption Cheryl Grimmer disappeared when she was three years old

A man accused of killing a UK-born toddler in Australia in 1970 is to stand trial.

Three-year-old Cheryl Grimmer had emigrated there with her family from Bristol. She went missing from a shower block at a New South Wales beach.

A 64-year-old man, originally from Britain, was arrested in March 2017 and charged with her abduction and murder.

The accused man cannot be named because he was a minor at the time of the alleged offence.

He is yet to enter a plea and is due to appear before NSW Supreme Court in September.