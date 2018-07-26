Image caption Residents were asked to leave their homes after "suspicious items" were found at a property in Filton Avenue

Residents have been told they can return to their homes after "suspicious items" were found in a Bristol attic.

A controlled explosion was carried out on an item removed from a property in Filton Avenue on Monday.

A day later, a cordon was set up again and residents were asked to leave their homes after more items were found.

Avon and Somerset Police, said the specialist Army search team has finished examining the property and residents "are now free to return".

A 37-year-old man has been charged with possessing explosives with intent to endanger life or injure property.

'Unusual incident'

Insp Rob Cheeseman, said it had been an "unusual incident" but the priority had "always been" residents' safety.

"We have worked as hard as we could to get them back in their homes as soon as possible," he said.

"We did think the search could take several days so we're pleased to be able to reduce the cordon this evening [Thursday], meaning residents won't have to spend another night away from their beds."

Matthew Glynn, of Filton Avenue, appeared before Bristol Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody.