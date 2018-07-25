Image caption Police said further items were found at the house prompting the evacuation

A specialist Army search team has been called in after "suspicious items" were found in a Bristol attic.

A controlled explosion was carried out on an item removed from the property in Filton Avenue on Monday.

A cordon was re-established when more items were found on Tuesday and residents made alternative accommodation arrangements overnight.

A 37-year-old has been charged with possessing explosives with intent to endanger life or injure property.

Image caption A cordon and road closures around the property are expected to remain in place for up to three days

Insp Rob Cheeseman said: "We've taken advice from the Army experts and unfortunately due to the complexity of the scene we're going to have to ask residents to continue to stay away from home.

"Our priority is to keep everyone safe and the Army will make sure there's nothing else in the house which poses any further risk."

Matthew Glynn, of Filton Avenue, appeared before Bristol Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody.