A spokesman said the recovery of a spanner was "unexplained"

Metal items retrieved from the cremated remains of bodies at a crematorium in Bath have raised £15,000 for charity.

Bath and North East Somerset Council (Banes) said objects such as medical pins and artificial joints were reclaimed from Haycombe crematorium in the past financial year.

Other objects recovered included metal plates, wires, screws, rods and even an "unexplained" spanner.

They were recycled through a scheme which donates proceeds to charity.

The £15,000 was shared between Royal United Hospital (RUH) Forever Friends Appeal, Cruse and The Make a Wish Foundation.

Conservative councillor Bob Goodman said: "After we have respectfully retrieved the cremated remains of a loved one we then collect any metal from pins or artificial joints that we find in the cremator.

"As members of the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management (ICCM) we are part of the Recycling Metals Scheme, and money raised from our collection is then donated to charity twice or three times each year.

"I hope people who are bereaved take comfort from the fact the money raised from the metal goes to support charities."