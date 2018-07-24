Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Bernet Cochrane (l) and Stephon Harris (r) were both found guilty of making threats to kill

Two men who posted a video on social media of them threatening a vulnerable man with a Samurai sword have been jailed.

The convictions, at Bristol Crown Court, came after an anonymous tip-off.

In the Snapchat video, Bernet Cochrane, 27, of Cherrytree Crescent, Bristol, is seen brandishing the sword and smashing a TV. He was jailed for 40 months.

Stephon Harris, 23, of Coriander Walk, who filmed the clip, was jailed for 22 months.

Both were found guilty of making threats to kill.

In the video Bernet Cochrane threatens the victim by brandishing a sword, before using the weapon to smash a TV and other objects in the room

Speaking after Monday's trial, PC Andrew Smetham said the victim had bought drugs from Cochrane but had inadvertently upset him by facilitating a meeting between him and rival drug dealers, which resulted in Cochrane being assaulted.

"Stephon Harris filmed the victim being threatened so a video could be posted on social media," he said.

"This was effectively a show of force by Cochrane, designed to let other drug dealers know he had access to a weapon and would deal with people who didn't follow his rules.

"The victim, who has a number of serious medical conditions, was terrified and feared for his life."