Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Kerr Somers must serve a minimum of 18 years

A killer who fatally stabbed a man in the back with a martial arts weapon has been jailed for life.

Nathan Jones, 39, died following the attack in Leinster Avenue, Knowle West, Bristol, on 12 January.

Kerr Somers, 29, of Bloomfield Road, Brislington, was convicted of murder at Bristol Crown Court and told he must serve a minimum of 18 years.

Speaking after the case on Friday, Det Insp Jim Taylor described the attack as a "cold and calculating act".

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption The judge, His Honour Alistair McCreath, ordered the knife to be destroyed

Det Insp Taylor said Somers armed himself with the knife following a fight at the New Found Out pub and lay in wait.

He stabbed Mr Jones in the back causing "horrific injuries".

"Somers claimed he acted in self-defence but we were able to obtain evidence which proved his sole intention was to carry out an attack," said Det Insp Taylor.

"It was a cold and calculating act which has had a catastrophic impact on Nathan's family and friends."

Somers had denied the murder but was found guilty after a week-long trial.