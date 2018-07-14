Image caption Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees (far left) was at the front of the parade holding a 50m rainbow

Some 36,000 people are expected to join in celebrations to mark Bristol Pride Day.

A parade went through the city centre to the Harbourside, where live music events are being held.

Organiser Daryn Carter said: "It's a chance for us all to come together and show our support to the LGBT community and also to say we don't welcome prejudice and hatred here."

Some of the acts include Alexandra Burke and 90s Britpop band Republica.

The parade, featuring a 50m rainbow banner, made its way around the Horsefair, Cabot Circus and Baldwin Street.

Taking part at the front of the parade was Bristol Mayor, Labour's Marvin Rees.

Some 7,000 are expected to join the procession with thousands more expected to line the streets and cheer them on.

Bristol Pride Day is the culmination of a fortnight of events highlighting LGBT+ issues which began on 2 July.

It is organised by volunteers and paid for through company sponsorships.

In the run-up to Pride Day some LGBT communities expressed concerns about the event's main sponsor Airbus.

They said the engineering firm sells aircraft parts to countries which oppress LGBT communities.

"We have got a responsibility to bring in the money to put the festival on - we don't get funding so the money has got to come from somewhere," Mr Carter said.

"If people are unhappy about where we're getting funding they need to step up to the plate and challenge why we're not getting funding or put their hand in their pocket and make sure they donate."

A rolling roadblock will be put in place and traffic delays are expected.

Image caption A 50m rainbow banner was carried through the city centre on Saturday morning

Image caption The thin red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and violet line: Police got into the spirit while keeping an eye on festivities

Image caption There will live music acts around the Harbourside on Pride Day

Image caption The event is in its seventh year

Image caption Pride Day is a colourful event - as evidenced by this snazzy facepaint and t-shirt combo