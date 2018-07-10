Image caption The Health and Safety Executive served a prohibition notice on the building after the front wall collapsed in April

A building that partially collapsed while being redeveloped is set to be demolished after local residents described the work as a "botch job".

The former slipper factory site in Bristol is being converted into houses and flats but construction has halted.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) served a prohibition notice after the front wall of the site in Lyppiatt Road, Redfield, collapsed in April.

Contractor Wright Investments called the collapse an "unforeseeable event".

Chief executive Colin Wright denied building work had been substandard and explained "it is a complicated site".

One resident, who lives opposite the site but asked not to be named, said the work carried out had been "an absolute botch job" and claimed the wall collapse "could have killed somebody".

You may also be interested in:

Another resident, Erica Wildgoose, said her front garden was burnt when sparks from a metal pipe being cut landed in it, causing considerable damage.

Another local, Ron Humphrey, also expressed concern about safety and described the contractors' work on the site as "slipshod", saying the building "didn't seem that secure".

He said he believed "the best thing they could do is demolish the whole thing".

Image caption One resident believes the wall collapse in April "could have killed somebody"

HSE spokesman Ian Whittles said on inspection, the scaffold "clearly wasn't adequate" and "there was no real floor support" inside the building.

He added he had "immediate concerns over structural stability" which led to the issue of a closure order.

Site owner Queensbridge Homes apologised and said it was committed to completing the development "as quickly and efficiently as possible with minimum disturbance to the surrounding residents".

A spokesman confirmed that since the wall collapse it "has established that it is a much safer, economical and time efficient approach to demolish and rebuild the existing building".

He said the firm would investigate all complaints of lack of health and safety on site and "will not accept any further misconduct" from the building contractor.

The company said it would anticipate building work taking a year from the start of demolition and it would keep local residents informed of the timescales, who would be carrying out the work and a summary of how it would be done.