Image copyright PA Image caption The attack happened in Prewett Street in Redcliffe in the early hours of Monday 25 June

A fourth man has been charged with murder after a man died in Bristol.

Yonis Diblawe, 23, of Totterdown, Bristol, was also charged with two counts of causing grievous bodily harm.

Yasin Salah Ahmed, 21, from Islington, London, was attacked at a property in Prewett Street, Redcliffe, on 25 June.

Jordan Lee Parker, 23, from Bedminster, Bristol, Korie Hassan, 25, from Croydon, and Leon Eaton, 37, from Lambeth, have also been charged with murder and grievous bodily harm.