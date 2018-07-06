Fourth man charged with murder after Bristol flat death
- 6 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A fourth man has been charged with murder after a man died in Bristol.
Yonis Diblawe, 23, of Totterdown, Bristol, was also charged with two counts of causing grievous bodily harm.
Yasin Salah Ahmed, 21, from Islington, London, was attacked at a property in Prewett Street, Redcliffe, on 25 June.
Jordan Lee Parker, 23, from Bedminster, Bristol, Korie Hassan, 25, from Croydon, and Leon Eaton, 37, from Lambeth, have also been charged with murder and grievous bodily harm.