Image copyright Christ Church School Image caption The deer was nicknamed Audrey until staff found out "it was probably a boy"

A primary school head is appealing for help to capture a deer that has been on the loose in school grounds for the past three days.

The deer is said to be agitated and scared and has been running around Christ Church School, in Downend, Bristol, since Monday.

Head teacher Pippa Osborne said she had called the police, the RSPCA and local vets to help deal with the animal.

Pupils and staff have been leaving out water and carrots for their visitor.

The young deer, thought to be a roe buck, got into the school's grounds at the beginning of the week and has been hiding away in a wooded area.

"We use that for forest school and outdoor learning, but we've not been going out there," said Ms Osborne.

"We've also had to put extra staff on duty at playtimes and tell the children to stay away and not antagonise it."

Image copyright Google Image caption Pupils and staff have been leaving out water and carrots for their "deer visitor" to stop it dehydrating in the heat

Ms Osborne is concerned pupils might get hurt if the deer becomes "spooked", and has put out an appeal on social media for someone to help.

"I've been told if the deer is cornered it will die within hours from fright and I don't want that," she said.

"It was also suggested I leave the school gates open, but it's a busy road with a blind corner and if something hit the deer and there was a fatality, I'd feel responsible."

Mike Dilger, wildlife reporter for The One Show, said roe deer were "suburban" and could "survive in small church yards".

"Any animal if cornered will defend itself, but I don't think they [staff and pupils] are in any danger," he said.

"My advice is keep the gate open between dawn and dusk and the animal will find its own way out."