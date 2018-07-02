Image copyright The Grand Appeal Image caption A Grand Day Out: This army-inspired Gromit is called Bristol's Own and can be found at Queen's Square

More than 60 sculptures of Wallace and Gromit - along with their arch-nemesis Feathers McGraw - have gone on display across Bristol.

Gromit Unleashed 2 has been organised by The Grand Appeal charity, which raises money for Bristol Children's Hospital.

Each model has been designed by "high-profile" artists, designers and "local talent".

The trail will run across the city until 2 September.

The Bristol's Own sculpture of Gromit dressed in a World War One military uniform has been designed by Bristol artist Suzanne Weber and was inspired by Bristol's 12th Battalion, Gloucestershire regiment.

Image copyright The Grand Appeal Image caption "No seas, Gromit!" Long John Wallace is one of marks Bristol's pirate past

Image copyright The Grand Appeal Image caption "You OK, lad?": Alex the Lion Gromit on the harbourside was a collaboration with the makers of Madagascar

Other designs echo Bristol's pirate-rich history, such as Long John Wallace, while others reference video games such as Honeydew Gromit.

Alex the Lion is a collaboration with film production company Dreamworks and features Gromit as its character of the same name from its film Madagascar.

A similar trail featuring 5ft-high Gromit sculptures raised £3.8m for the charity in 2013.

Image copyright The Grand Appeal Image caption The Wrong Trousers: Rocket Man Wallace can be found at Bristol Children's Hospital

Image copyright The Grand Appeal Image caption "It's surprising what a lick of paint'll do, isn't it?": Bristol artist Katie Wallace painted Gnome Sweet Gnome Wallace

Wallace and Gromit creator Nick Park, who is also patron of The Grand Appeal, said: "It's absolutely fantastic to see Gromit return to Bristol with Wallace and Feathers McGraw in such a huge array of disguises and designs."

As with previous years, the sculptures will be auctioned off in October to raise money for the Grand Appeal.