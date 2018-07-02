Image copyright Google Image caption The occupants of the house were in at the time but no-one was injured, Avon and Somerset Police said

Three men have been arrested after a gun was fired at a house in Bristol.

The front window of a house in Gorse Hill was damaged after it was shot at, at about 4:30 BST on Sunday.

The occupants of the property, including a young child, were in at the time but no-one was injured, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Three men, aged 33, 31 and 27, have been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and remain in custody.