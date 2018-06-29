Image copyright PA Image caption Judah Adunbi is a founding member of a group set up to improve race relations

A former race relations advisor to the police has been cleared of two racially aggravated public order offences.

Judah Adunbi, 64, was accused by staff at a betting shop in Stapleton Road, Bristol, of using racist language and making a gun gesture with his hand.

He told Bristol Magistrates' Court it was "impossible" he would insult people about their colour.

After viewing CCTV footage of the incident, Judge Steven Jonas acquitted him of both charges.

Mr Adunbi is a former member of the Independent Advisory Group to Avon and Somerset Police, set up to improve relations with the Afro-Caribbean community.

He was arrested at his home in Easton, Bristol, on 18 April after staff at the William Hill shop filled out an incident report form.

'White scum'

Paul Ricketts, prosecuting, said the incident started when a manager refused to allow a friend to bet on Mr Adunbi's behalf after he was barred from the shop.

He alleged Mr Adunbi made threats, put two fingers together in a "gun-like" gesture, and made comments such as "white scum" and "white bastard".

Mr Adunbi told police: "I'm denying all of this. Bring them to court. This suggests Judah is a racist. No way. I would never utter such words."

Judge Jonas told him: "You appeared to be animated and to be gesturing and you appeared to be using your fingers in a way that could easily be interpreted as a gun sign.

"Then I heard you give evidence - or more particularly I watched you give your evidence.

"You were particularly animated with your hands. You were not aware of your actions.

"The William Hill staff didn't put their heads together to concoct a story but from the CCTV - and I have watched the relevant sections more than once now - I cannot be sure."

In May, PC Claire Boddie from the force was acquitted of common assault on Mr Adunbi with an electric stun weapon.