A police constable who was sacked after being accused of pressing colleagues not to prosecute his daughter is to appeal against his dismissal.

The Avon and Somerset officer was accused of bullying two special constables after his daughter was seen using her phone while driving.

In April a tribunal concluded it was a case of "operational integrity" and dismissed the officer without notice.

A force spokesman confirmed the appeal would take place at a date to be set.

The officer, who cannot be named, told the misconduct hearing he wanted to know if his daughter would be getting a ticket because otherwise he would be disciplining her.

The panel, sitting at Portishead, was told PC-B had shown outstanding qualities for more than 20 years and had an impressive record, but added it was a "very sad case" which involved "disgraceful conduct over an hour or so".