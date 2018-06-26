Image caption The attack happened in Prewett Street, Redcliffe, in the early hours of Monday

Two further arrests have been made as police investigate a botched burglary which resulted in a man's murder.

A 21-year-old man died in the attack in Prewett Street, Redcliffe, Bristol, in the early hours of Monday.

Police have been given more time to question two men originally arrested on suspicion of his murder on Monday.

Meanwhile two other men taken to hospital with serious injuries have been discharged and then arrested.

They are both aged 22 and from London and have since been released under investigation.

A post-mortem examination is being carried out to establish how the man died. Formal identification has not yet taken place.

Bristol magistrates have granted detectives until Wednesday afternoon to question the two men aged 25 and 37, both from London, who were originally detained after the incident.