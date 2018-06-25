Image caption The attack happened in Prewett Street, Redcliffe, in the early hours

A man has died and two other men have suffered life-threatening injuries during a burglary in Bristol.

The attack happened in Prewett Street, Redcliffe, just after 01:00 BST.

Two men from London, aged 25 and 37, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody.

Officers said several people were assaulted and the other two injured men are currently being treated in hospital.

Senior Investigating Officer Andrew Mott said: "We deployed a significant number of resources to this incident and as a result we've apprehended two men who ran away from the scene when we arrived.

"Early indications are that this appears to be an isolated incident but I'd urge anyone with concerns to speak to one of the neighbourhood officers."

A cordon is in place to allow crime scene investigators to examine the area.