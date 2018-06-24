Centenary marked with 100 poppy varieties

Image caption Hundreds of thousands of poppies, including those that grew on the battlefields of the Somme and Ypres, were sown at Wild Place Project

More than 100 poppy varieties have been grown at a wildlife park near Bristol to mark the centenary of the end of World War One.

Hundreds of thousands of poppies, including varieties that grew on the battlefields of the Somme and Ypres, were sown at Wild Place Project.

The poppy garden - which is now in full flower - was opened on Saturday.

The garden's Andrew Harrison said he believed it was the only place in the UK with so many varieties of poppies.

Along with the field poppies - used as the Royal British Legion's symbol of remembrance - the garden also includes exotic and oriental varieties.

Mr Harrison said it had "yellow, white, vivid pink and purple poppies" as well as the well-known red varieties.

"Our team has spent weeks searching websites and contacting specialist growers to find the different varieties of poppies," he said.

"As far as we are aware this is the only place in the country where people will be able to find 100 different varieties of poppies in one place."